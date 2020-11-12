1/1
SHIRLEY J. OLSHESKY
Shirley Olshesky

Rochester

Shirley Olshesky, a lifelong resident of Rochester passed away peacefully, November 10, 2020.

Shirley was born to Florence and Joseph Olshesky, the oldest of four daughters. She was a member of St. Cecilia Roman Catholic Parish of Rochester. She graduated from Rochester High School and the Ambridge School of Nursing. She worked as a nurse at the former Rochester General Hospital and the former Beaver County Medical Center for many years.

Family was always the most important thing to Shirley. She was a devoted daughter, caring for her parents into their old age. She loved her sisters and being an aunt to her nieces, nephews and great nieces and great nephews.

She had a love for travel and supported animal rescue and environmental organizations. Later in life, she shared the joy her rescue cat brought her by taking her on frequent walks in the hall to see other residents at her assisted living facility.

She is survived by her sisters and brothers-in-law, Linda Olsheska and her husband Donald Brenner, Chicago and Christine Olshesky and her husband, Mitch Pawlik, Sewickley and many nieces, nephews, and great nieces and great nephews.

Due to COVID 19 restrictions, there will be no visitation. Friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian burial at the St. Cecilia Roman Catholic Parish, Rochester on Saturday, November 14, 2020, at 10 a.m. Masks and social distancing are required.

Inurnment will be at the St. Cecilia Cemetery.

Arrangements are in the care of WILLIAM MURPHY FUNERAL HOME INC., 349 Adams St., Rochester.

The family wishes memorial contributions go to the Beaver County Humane Society, 3394 Brodhead Road, Aliquippa, PA 15001




Published in The Beaver County Times on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
WM. Murphy Funeral Home, Inc
349 Adams St
Rochester, PA 15074
724-775-0309
