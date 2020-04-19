Home

Shirley Mae Bundy Obituary
Shirley Mae Bundy

New Sewickley Township

Shirley Mae Bundy, 90, of New Sewickley Twp., passed away on Saturday, April 18, 2020, in Brighton Rehab and Wellness.

She was born on October 17, 1929, in Du Bois, Pa., the daughter of the late John and Ruth Blommen. She was a member of Faith Community United Methodist Church in Rochester, where she was the Financial Secretary for many years. She really enjoyed participating in many church activities, including planning and working the dinners. She also worked as a clerk at JC Penny's.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Robert B. Bundy Jr., and her brother, Bernard Blommen.

She is survived by her husband of nearly 72 years, Robert B. Bundy; a son, John (Shirley) Bundy; a daughter-in-law, Barbara Bundy; five grandchildren, Kathy Maxwell, and Elizabeth, Shannon, David, and John Bundy.

All services are private.

Interment is in Morningside Cemetery in Du Bois, Pa.

HUNTSMAN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES OF ROCHESTER, www.huntsmanfuneralhomes.com, are entrusted with the arrangements.


logo

Published in The Beaver County Times on Apr. 19, 2020
