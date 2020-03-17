Home

POWERED BY

Services
D.L. Williams Funeral Home
848 Midland Ave
Midland, PA 15059
724-643-1300
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
D.L. Williams Funeral Home
848 Midland Ave
Midland, PA 15059
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
D.L. Williams Funeral Home
848 Midland Ave
Midland, PA 15059
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Elkins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley Mae Elkins

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Shirley Mae Elkins Obituary
Shirley Mae

Elkins

Midland

Shirley Mae Elkins, 85, of Midland, died on Saturday, March 14, 2020.

Born March 29, 1934, in Akron, Ohio, a daughter of the late Virgil and

Virginia Silliman Martin. She retired from Stop and Go, where she had been employed as a clerk. She was a social member of VFW Post 8168, Midland.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Michael Cica and her four sisters.

She is survived by her husband, Billy D. Elkins; sons, Steven Cica of Tennessee and Kenney and his wife, Shelly of Industry; daughters, Vaturia Sosack of Industry and Billie and her husband, Maurice Jones of New Brighton; twenty grandchildren, including Justin Reed, who was her caregiver; twenty-six great grandchildren; two great great-grandchildren and a sister and brother-in-law, Donna and Ed Schulte of Georgia.

Friends will be received on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. in D.L. WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME, 848 Midland Ave., Midland. Private services and interment will be conducted on Thursday.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the D.L. Williams Funeral Home.


logo

Published in The Beaver County Times on Mar. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shirley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -