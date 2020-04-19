Home

POWERED BY

Services
Simpson Funeral & Cremation Services
1119 Washington Ave.
Monaca, PA 15061
(724) 728-4000
Resources
More Obituaries for SHIRLEY DOUDS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

SHIRLEY MAE MIKE DOUDS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
SHIRLEY MAE MIKE DOUDS Obituary
Shirley Mae Mike Douds

Monaca

Shirley Mae Mike Douds, 95, of Monaca, formerly of Zephryllis, Florida, passed away Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at Brighton Rehabilitation and Wellness Center from complications of the Coronavirus.

Born February 21, 1925, in Rochester, she was the daughter of the late George, Sr. and Rose (Besari) Mike. She was Presbyterian by faith, had a huge love of animals and loved traveling to Florida for the winters.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert L. Douds, Sr., her brother George Mike, Jr. and her sisters, Lucille Deeb, Eleanor Mike, Katherine Kucinski and Peggy (William A.) Douds.

She is survived by her daughter, Bobbie Jean (Phillip D.) Johnson, Sr., of Monaca; her two sons, Robert L. (Carol) Douds, Jr. of Brighton Township, and Rick R. (Rhonda) Douds, Sr. of Monaca; eight grandchildren, Bonnie Johnson, Phillip (Nicole) Johnson, Jr., Joseph (Tina) Johnson, Robbie and Darrin Douds, Rick (Jessica) Douds, Jr., Michael (Ashley) Douds, and R.J. Douds; nine great grandchildren, Brittany and Nicholas Fennych, Phillip, Sage and Preston Johnson, Haley, Abigail, Ricki and Michael Douds, Jr.; two great great grandchildren, Carter and Cason Adkins and a sister-in-law, Marg Mike.

There was no viewing or service. Private interment in Sylvania Hills Memorial Park, Rochester.

Arrangements were entrusted to SIMPSON FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, 1119 Washington Ave., Monaca (724-728-4000).

To share online condolences, get directions and other information, please visit simpsonfuneral

home.com.


logo

Published in The Beaver County Times on Apr. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of SHIRLEY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -