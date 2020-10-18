Shirley O. (McBride) Myers



Formerly of



Chippewa Township



Shirley O. (McBride) Myers, 86, of Hollidaysburg, passed away on Saturday, October 03, 2020, at Cambria Care Center.



She was born in Beaver Falls, daughter of the late Orvil R. and Margaret C. (Vigosky) McBride. She married James Myers in 1952.



Surviving are her husband of 67 years; a son, J. Patrick and wife, Lisa (Lee) of Hollidaysburg; two granddaughters, Natalie and Emily of Washington DC and a sister-in-law, Eleanor Myers of Hollidaysburg.



Shirley was a 1951 graduate of New Brighton High School and worked various jobs throughout Beaver County, retiring as a manager at the State Unemployment Office. She enjoyed bowling, reading, and sunbathing.



All services are private at SORGE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY INC, HOLLIDAYSBURG.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store