Shirley O. (McBride) Myers
Shirley O. (McBride) Myers

Formerly of

Chippewa Township

Shirley O. (McBride) Myers, 86, of Hollidaysburg, passed away on Saturday, October 03, 2020, at Cambria Care Center.

She was born in Beaver Falls, daughter of the late Orvil R. and Margaret C. (Vigosky) McBride. She married James Myers in 1952.

Surviving are her husband of 67 years; a son, J. Patrick and wife, Lisa (Lee) of Hollidaysburg; two granddaughters, Natalie and Emily of Washington DC and a sister-in-law, Eleanor Myers of Hollidaysburg.

Shirley was a 1951 graduate of New Brighton High School and worked various jobs throughout Beaver County, retiring as a manager at the State Unemployment Office. She enjoyed bowling, reading, and sunbathing.

All services are private at SORGE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY INC, HOLLIDAYSBURG.

Published in The Beaver County Times on Oct. 18, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Sorge Funeral Home Inc
422 N Juniata St
Hollidaysburg, PA 16648
(814) 695-3960
