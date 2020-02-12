Home

POWERED BY

Services
Noll Funeral Home
333 Third St
Beaver, PA 15009
724-728-5171
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
2:30 PM
Noll Funeral Home
333 Third St
Beaver, PA 15009
View Map
Service
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
4:30 PM
Noll Funeral Home
333 Third St
Beaver, PA 15009
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sidney Gibson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sidney C. Gibson


1926 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sidney C. Gibson Obituary
Sidney C.

Gibson

Brighton Township

Sidney C. Gibson, 93, of Brighton Twp., passed away Friday, February 7, 2020, at Beaver Meadows, Brighton Twp.

Born September 7, 1926, in Monaca, Pa., he was a son of the late Sidney and Mildred A. Gibson, and had retired in 1985 after 38 years as a group leader at Westinghouse Electric Corp., Beaver. He was the oldest living member of the Lutheran Church of Redeemer, Monaca. A 1944 graduate of Monaca High School, Sidney was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army having served as a Pvt. 1st Class with the 21st Infantry Battalion during World War II. He had enlisted with the Army on his 18th birthday.

Preceding him in death, besides his parents, was his wife of 38 years, Dorothy June Gibson in 2018, and his first wife of 25 years, Betty Faye Gibson in 1978.

Surviving are a son, Perry (Beth) Gibson, East Palestine, Ohio; a daughter, Bonnie (John) Hazelwood, Chippewa Twp.; and four grandsons, Bryan (Lia) and Brad (Natasha) Hazelwood, and David and Tim (Brittany) Gibson. Also surviving are seven great-grandchildren, Mya, Hunter and Monty Hazelwood, Timothy and Rylie Gibson, Leland Fries, and Emma Werries.

Friends will be received Thursday from 2:30 p.m. until time of service at 4:30 p.m. in NOLL FUNERAL HOME INC., 333 Third St., Beaver, by his pastor, the Reverend Angela Toombs Smith. Private interment will take place at the Beaver Cemetery. Online condolences may be shared at nollfuneral.com

The family would like to extend their gratitude to the staff at Beaver Meadows for the loving care given to Sidney.


logo

logo

Published in The Beaver County Times on Feb. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sidney's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -