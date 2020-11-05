Silvana S. CerconeCenter TownshipHeaven gained an angel Tuesday, November 3, 2020, Silvana S. Cercone, 87, of Center Twp., passed away peacefully at Cambridge Village.Born June 27, 1933, in Italy, a daughter of the late Carlo and Josephine (Mattei) Lalama, she was a member of St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church in Center Twp.Silvana was a beautiful person inside and out. Her children have been blessed to have parents who loved them unconditionally and who instilled many important values. Her memory will be fondly cherished by them eternally.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Richard Cercone in 2011; a grandson, Joshua Lasky; an infant brother, and a sister, Rosaria Damore.Surviving are her children, Janice (Paul) Rockage, Rich (Pam) Cercone, Deanna (Jim) Lasky, Sammy Cercone and Dana (Chris) Belculfine; twelve grandchildren, Jennifer, Jessica, Rachael, Matthew, Tara, Richard, Jimmy, Anthony, Jordan, Christian, Mia, and Nathan; six great grandchildren, Ethan, Logan, Calvin, Brody, Lucas, and Fallon; a sister, Maria Avolio, and many loving nieces, and nephews.Friends will be received Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. at TATALOVICH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., CENTER TOWNSHIP, 3475 Brodhead Road, Monaca, PA 15001, where a service will be held Friday at 9:30 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian burial at 10 a.m. at St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church, Center Twp.Private entombment will take place at Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery, Hopewell Twp.The family would like to thank the staff at Cambridge Village who treated Silvana with the utmost respect and dignity.A special thank you to Heartland Hospice for their care during her last days.