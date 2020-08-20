Simeon Dupree PettisHopewell TownshipSimeon Dupree Pettis, went quietly into the presence of the Lord on Saturday, August 15, 2020.Simeon was born on August 27, 1971, in Aliquippa, the youngest son of the late Deacon Curtis and Mother Juanita Pettis. Simeon loved the Lord and accepted Jesus as his Lord and Savior at a young age. He was a lifelong member of the Church in the Round, where Bishop Melvin E. Clark, Sr. was his Pastor. Simeon was a part of the Men's Ministry and gave a lot of special assistance to Bishop Clark. He graduated from Hopewell High School and attended Central State College, in Dayton Ohio. He loved helping people and later became an EMT and worked toward becoming a Funeral Director. Simeon's last employment was as a bus driver for the Hopewell School District.Simeon loved his family, the church, and his friends. He was an avid sports fan; but, he most enjoyed watching/coaching his boys play sports. From football, to soccer, to t-ball to coaches Pitch baseball, he supported and watched them play with enthusiasm. He was always there encouraging them to be their best. He also loved attending the COGIC Conventions, with the highlights of going to AIM and the Holy Convocation. Despite continuous battles with his health, Simeon held fast to his faith, the power of prayer, and was believing God for his healing, God chose to heal him by taking him to himself.Simeon leaves to cherish his memory his loving wife, L'Tesha. Simeon and leaves to carry his legacy his two miracle sons, Marcellus Emmanuel and Jonathan Mathias; one sister, Lydia Pettis (Aliquippa) and two brothers, Curtis (Vicki) Pettis, of Ohio and Jonathan (Angela) Pettis of Florida; aunts, Mother Mildred (Maurice) Wade, Mother Inez Pettis (Aliquippa), Annie (James, II) Young, and Mother-in-Love, Karen (Kent) Dunn, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws, and friends.He was preceded in death by his parents, Deacon Curtis Sims, Sr. and Mother Juanita Pettis; sister and brother-in-law, Pastors Charles and Jan Renee Anderson; uncles, Dr. Samuel Pettis, James A. Young II and Dr. Clyde Young; an aunt, Mrs. Minnie Woods and both maternal and paternal grandparents, Deacon James and Mother Effie Mae Young and Mr. Hector and Mary (Williams) Pettis.Friends and family will be received at the Church in The Round, at the corner of Woodrow and Griffith Sts. on Friday, August 21, 2020, from 3 to 7 p.m. for a drive thru viewing. Strict social distancing measures will be in place and all visitors will be required to wear a mask. A private Homegoing will be held on Saturday; however, family and friends can meet us at Sylvania Hills Memorial Park in Rochester, Pa. for the interment on Saturday, August 22, 2020, at approximately 1:45 p.m. for the interment.Donations to establish a scholarship fund for the boys would be appreciated in lieu of flowers.