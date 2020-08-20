1/1
SIMEON DUPREE PETTIS
1971 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share SIMEON's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Simeon Dupree Pettis

Hopewell Township

Simeon Dupree Pettis, went quietly into the presence of the Lord on Saturday, August 15, 2020.

Simeon was born on August 27, 1971, in Aliquippa, the youngest son of the late Deacon Curtis and Mother Juanita Pettis. Simeon loved the Lord and accepted Jesus as his Lord and Savior at a young age. He was a lifelong member of the Church in the Round, where Bishop Melvin E. Clark, Sr. was his Pastor. Simeon was a part of the Men's Ministry and gave a lot of special assistance to Bishop Clark. He graduated from Hopewell High School and attended Central State College, in Dayton Ohio. He loved helping people and later became an EMT and worked toward becoming a Funeral Director. Simeon's last employment was as a bus driver for the Hopewell School District.

Simeon loved his family, the church, and his friends. He was an avid sports fan; but, he most enjoyed watching/coaching his boys play sports. From football, to soccer, to t-ball to coaches Pitch baseball, he supported and watched them play with enthusiasm. He was always there encouraging them to be their best. He also loved attending the COGIC Conventions, with the highlights of going to AIM and the Holy Convocation. Despite continuous battles with his health, Simeon held fast to his faith, the power of prayer, and was believing God for his healing, God chose to heal him by taking him to himself.

Simeon leaves to cherish his memory his loving wife, L'Tesha. Simeon and leaves to carry his legacy his two miracle sons, Marcellus Emmanuel and Jonathan Mathias; one sister, Lydia Pettis (Aliquippa) and two brothers, Curtis (Vicki) Pettis, of Ohio and Jonathan (Angela) Pettis of Florida; aunts, Mother Mildred (Maurice) Wade, Mother Inez Pettis (Aliquippa), Annie (James, II) Young, and Mother-in-Love, Karen (Kent) Dunn, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Deacon Curtis Sims, Sr. and Mother Juanita Pettis; sister and brother-in-law, Pastors Charles and Jan Renee Anderson; uncles, Dr. Samuel Pettis, James A. Young II and Dr. Clyde Young; an aunt, Mrs. Minnie Woods and both maternal and paternal grandparents, Deacon James and Mother Effie Mae Young and Mr. Hector and Mary (Williams) Pettis.

Friends and family will be received at the Church in The Round, at the corner of Woodrow and Griffith Sts. on Friday, August 21, 2020, from 3 to 7 p.m. for a drive thru viewing. Strict social distancing measures will be in place and all visitors will be required to wear a mask. A private Homegoing will be held on Saturday; however, family and friends can meet us at Sylvania Hills Memorial Park in Rochester, Pa. for the interment on Saturday, August 22, 2020, at approximately 1:45 p.m. for the interment.

Donations to establish a scholarship fund for the boys would be appreciated in lieu of flowers.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Church in The Round
Send Flowers
AUG
22
Interment
01:45 PM
Sylvania Hills Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Pitts Funeral Home of Aliquippa - Aliquippa
920 Franklin Avenue
Aliquippa, PA 15001
724-375-8080
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Pitts Funeral Home of Aliquippa - Aliquippa

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
August 20, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Cynthia Anderson
August 20, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful brother to my Sistagirl Lydia. We will love you and miss you always.
Staci Henderson-Bowe
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved