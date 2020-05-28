Home

Todd Funeral Home, Inc
340 Third Street
Beaver, PA 15009
(724) 775-0674
Sokratis Konstantakis, 71, died May 21, 2020.

Married for 46 years to his wife, Evyenia (Jean), he was the father of three children, Nick, Pamela, and Kelly. He is also survived by his siblings and several nieces and nephews.

He was born in Chios, Greece, to Nicholas and Ploumitsa Konstantakis. In Greece, he served as a member of the Greek Merchant Marines where he steered ships throughout the world. Upon his arrival to the United States, he worked at Westinghouse for 13 years. In 1988, he founded his own business.

Sokratis was an active parishioner at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church in Ambridge, Pa. He was a long serving member of the Parish Council and was involved in AHEPA.

Friends will be received at TODD FUNERAL HOME, 340 Third St., Beaver, on Friday from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. The Trisagion service will be Saturday with burial to follow in Beaver Cemetery. Electronic condolences may be shared at www.toddfuneralhome.net
Published in The Beaver County Times on May 28, 2020
