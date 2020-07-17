1/1
SONJA SCHMIDT
1937 - 2020
Sonja Schmidt

Beaver

Sonja Schmidt, 83, of Beaver, passed away on Saturday, July 11, 2020, in Elmcroft of Chippewa.

She was born on January 30, 1937, the daughter of the late Leonard and Josephine Bloom. She retired as a head cashier from Kroger Foods/ Foodland.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Schmidt Sr. and nine brothers and sisters.

She is survived by her three children, Bruce (Karen) Schmidt, Beaver, Brenda (Ted) Feitt, Hopewell Twp. and Robert (Jody) Schmidt Jr., Charlotte, N.C.; six grandchildren, Matt, Brian, Adam, Michael, Callie, and Laura; eight great grandchildren and two sisters, Susie Bozek and Linda Bloom.

Friends will be received on Monday from 6 to 8 p.m. in the HUNTSMAN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES OF ROCHESTER, www.huntsmanfuneralhomes.com, 502 Adams St., where a funeral service will be held on Tuesday at 11 a.m.

Private interment will take place in Beaver Cemetery next to her husband.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 2835 E Carson St, Suite 200, Pittsburgh, PA 15203.




Published in The Beaver County Times on Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
20
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Huntsman Rochester Funeral Home
JUL
21
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Huntsman Rochester Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Huntsman Rochester Funeral Home
502 Adams St
Rochester, PA 15074
724-775-0655
