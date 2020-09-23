Sophie Zgainer (Syrko)AmbridgeSophie Zgainer (Syrko), 95, of Ambridge, died September 10, 2020, at Wellstar Tranquility at Kennesaw Mountain Hospice, Marietta, Ga .Born September 12, 1924, in Ambridge, she was the daughter of Anton and Eva (Nayduch) Syrko.She was retired from the Ambridge High School Cafeteria and was a member of Good Samaritan Catholic Church.Sophie was preceded in death by her husband, Anthony "Tony" Zgainer; daughter, Carol Edwards; and beloved granddaughter, Gabrielle Sophia Spina.Surviving are her sons, Anthony "Sonny" Zgainer (Christine) of Maryland, and Thomas Zgainer (Angelica) of Arizona, and daughter, Susan Spina (Mark) of Georgia. Also surviving are eight grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.A private family Mass of Christian burial was held at Good Samaritan Parish, 725 Glenwood Ave., Ambridge, PA 15003. Private interment followed in Economy Cemetery.Donations can be made in memorium to Good Samaritan Hospice, 134 Marwood Rd., Cabot, PA 16023, giving@concordialm.org or The Wellstar Foundation, Wellstar Tranquility at Kennesaw Mountain Hospice, 475 Dickson Ave. NW, Marietta, GA 30064, 770-956-GIVE(4483).The BOHN-MATICH FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 1099 Maplewood Ave., Ambridge, was in charge of arrangements.