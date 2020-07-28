1/1
STACEY R. KLINK
Stacey R. Klink

New Galilee

Stacey R. Klink of New Galilee, Pennsylvania, passed with her loving family at her side at Heritage Valley Beaver on Thursday, July 23, 2020, following a brief battle with cancer.

48 years old, Stacey was born in New Brighton on June 7, 1972, a daughter of Karen S. Frum Banicki of East Palestine, Ohio and the late Gary Robert Veon.

Stacey's memories will be cherished by her mother, Karen; her husband of 23 years, Carl Klink, who she married on July 26, 1997; her in-laws, Foster and Judy Klink of Industry; her sister-in-law, Heidi (Jay) Listisen of Peters Township, and their children, Madison, Conner, and Liam as well as several aunts, uncles, and cousins. Also, she will be deeply missed by her loving furry babies.

Disabled by her debilitating illness, Stacey formerly worked in the shipping department at American Eagle in Cranberry until its closure.

She was recently called to the Lord and baptized at the New Galilee Nazarene Church, and she was a 1992 graduate of Black Hawk High School.

In accordance with Stacey's wishes, no services are planned, and she is in the care of the ARNER FUNERAL CHAPEL IN CHESTER, WV.

Published in The Beaver County Times on Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Arner Funeral Chapel Inc
607 Carolina Ave
Chester, WV 26034
(304) 387-1288
