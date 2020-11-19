Stacy A.
Stacy A. Thomas was born in Munich, Germany on July 15, 1949, and passed away on November 15, 2020.
Stacy was adopted by Maj. William G. Thomas and Louis (Waters) Thomas at age two after his parents were killed in World War II. He grew up in Waco, Texas, and was active in Boy Scouts of America and DeMolay. After high school, he played football at UCLA, and while in California, began his career as a systems programmer for General Dynamics. After working several years for various companies, he started his own computer management consultant company, Communicomp. In 1978 he did projects from major corporations like IBM, Caterpillar, and State Farm, to oil giants such as Exxon, Haliburton and Shell Oil, as well as many State and U.S. government projects (USAF & NASA) which required a secret clearance. He lived and worked in cities all across the U.S., Canada, and the world. He was also a skilled mechanic and loved working on all kinds of engines from lawnmowers to jumbo aircraft.
He was married to Polly Jo (Brdar) Thomas of Beaver, Pa., from 1984 until his death, and together they enjoyed travel, entertaining, various cuisines, music, movies, and reading. Having no children, they raised two "families" of three dogs each; Weimaraners (14 years) and Catahoulas (13 years), and finally adopted Mona from the Lawrence County Humane Society in 2009 until her death in 2019.
Stacy is survived by his wife, Polly of New Castle, Pa., and his sister, Nealette Thomas of Nixon, Texas.
A viewing will be held on Friday at 1 p.m. with a brief Memorial Service at 2 p.m. at the ED & DON DeCARBO FUNERAL HOME, 3000 Wilmington Road, New Castle, Pa.
Burial will be in Castle View Mausoleum.
