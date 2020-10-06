1/
Stacy Dee Parsons
Stacy Dee

Parsons

Economy

Stacy Dee Parsons, 60, of Economy, passed away on Friday, October 2, 2020, in her home.

She was born on July 27, 1960, in Sewickley, Pa., to the late Walter and Mildred (Ions) Whitfield. She was the owner of Parsons Dog Grooming, Economy, and a member of Good Samaritan Catholic Church.

Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, were two sisters, Georgia Whitfield-Palmer and Madeline (Carole) Fluharty, and two brothers, Herbert Whitfield and Richard ("Dickie") Whitfield.

She is survived by her loving husband, Kenneth J. Parsons; two daughters, Robyn Parsons-Smith of Fair Oaks and Nikki Parsons-Fowler of Darlington; three grandchildren, Staelyn Fowler, Madeline Smith, and Ty Popowich; sister, Margo Plunkard; brother, Walter (Joyce) Whitfield Jr.; brothers-in-law, Lawrence "Larry" Parsons of Ambridge, Leonard " Lenny" (Nancy) Parsons of Port St. Lucie, Fla., and Bill Fluharty; along with numerous nieces and nephews.

Friends will be received Thursday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. in the JOHN SYKA FUNERAL HOME INC., 833 Kennedy Drive, Ambridge. Due the Covid 19 pandemic restrictions, only 25 people are permitted in the funeral home at a time which includes the immediate family. Visitors are asked to be brief in paying their respects to allow others the same privilege. Masks are required and social distancing will be practiced.

Family and friends will meet Friday at Good Samaritan Catholic Church, 725 Glenwood Dr., Ambridge, PA, where a Mass of Christian burial will be offered at 9:30 a.m. Masks are required and social distancing will be required in the pews. Interment will be private.




Published in The Beaver County Times on Oct. 6, 2020.
