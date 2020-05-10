|
|
Stacy Dempsey
Economy
Stacy Dempsey, 37, of Economy, passed away from a brief illness on May 6, 2020.
She was the daughter of Jim and Ann Dempsey.
Stacy received a Master Degree from Robert Morris University, was a member of Beaver County Young Democrats, was an avid pet lover, and a loving person to all that knew her, especially her friends.
She was preceded in death by her maternal and paternal grandparents.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by two siblings, J.R. and Chris Dempsey; uncle, Steven (Judy) Tomasko; aunt, Debbie (Bill) Bard; many cousins and her boyfriend, Eric Bollinger.
Arrangements Sunday 2 to 4 p.m. at the KASPER-HAHN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 547 Eighth Street, Ambridge, (724-266-2549).
Published in The Beaver County Times on May 10, 2020