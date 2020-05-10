Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kasper-Hahn Funeral & Cremation Services Inc.
547 8TH ST.
Ambridge, PA 15003
(724) 266-2549
Service
Sunday, May 10, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Kasper-Hahn Funeral & Cremation Services Inc.
547 8TH ST.
Ambridge, PA 15003
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for STACY DEMPSEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

STACY DEMPSEY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
STACY DEMPSEY Obituary
Stacy Dempsey

Economy

Stacy Dempsey, 37, of Economy, passed away from a brief illness on May 6, 2020.

She was the daughter of Jim and Ann Dempsey.

Stacy received a Master Degree from Robert Morris University, was a member of Beaver County Young Democrats, was an avid pet lover, and a loving person to all that knew her, especially her friends.

She was preceded in death by her maternal and paternal grandparents.

In addition to her parents, she is survived by two siblings, J.R. and Chris Dempsey; uncle, Steven (Judy) Tomasko; aunt, Debbie (Bill) Bard; many cousins and her boyfriend, Eric Bollinger.

Arrangements Sunday 2 to 4 p.m. at the KASPER-HAHN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 547 Eighth Street, Ambridge, (724-266-2549).


logo

Published in The Beaver County Times on May 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of STACY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -