Stanley Frank Chmura Jr.BadenStanley Frank Chmura Jr., 78, of Baden, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 15, 2020, surrounded by his loving family after a courageous battle with cancer.He was born on January 8, 1942, in New Castle, Pa., to the late Thelma (Weir) Saesan and Stanley Chmura Sr. and was cared for by his beloved late stepfather, Aaron Saesan.Preceding him in death, in addition to his parents, was a son, Christopher Allen Chmura and his sister, Martha Green.He is survived by his loving wife of 29 years, Beverley (Bonner) Chmura; stepdaughter, Kimberley Ponevac and stepson, Robert Ponevac and wife, Sherrie, and granddaughter, Samantha Ponevac.Stanley had six children with Linda Chmura, son, Stanley (Butch) Chmura and his wife, Shellie; son, Darin Chmura; daughter, Nikki Santiago and husband, Joseph; daughter, Carrie Chmura and daughter, Lorrie Chmura; grandchildren, Zachery, Dominic, Audrey, Carly, Nicholas, Samantha, Landon, Josh, Morgan, Luke and Matthew and great grandchildren, Onyx and Sage. He is also survived by his sister, Cathy Cook and husband, Bill; sister, Connie Flora and husband, Sam; sister, Debbie Stone and sister, Trenda Malizia.Stan was a brakeman for the former A&S Railroad in Aliquippa, Pa. He had a passion for cooking. He also enjoyed golfing and the company of family and friends. Stan proudly served his country as a member of the U.S. Army as a military policeman with accolades such as Expert Sharp Shooter, driver and mechanic.Stanley was a longtime member of the Baden American Legion Post #641, where he held various board titles over the years.Due to the current COVID 19 health concerns, visitation and services will be private.Private interment with full military honors will take place at Sylvania Hills Memorial Park.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Baden American Legion Post #641, 271 State St., Baden, PA 15005.Arrangements are under the direction of the SAUL GABAUER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 273 Route 68 Rochester (Adjacent to Sylvania Hills Memorial Park Mausoleum.)