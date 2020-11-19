1/1
STANLEY FRANK CHMURA Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share STANLEY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Stanley Frank Chmura Jr.

Baden

Stanley Frank Chmura Jr., 78, of Baden, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 15, 2020, surrounded by his loving family after a courageous battle with cancer.

He was born on January 8, 1942, in New Castle, Pa., to the late Thelma (Weir) Saesan and Stanley Chmura Sr. and was cared for by his beloved late stepfather, Aaron Saesan.

Preceding him in death, in addition to his parents, was a son, Christopher Allen Chmura and his sister, Martha Green.

He is survived by his loving wife of 29 years, Beverley (Bonner) Chmura; stepdaughter, Kimberley Ponevac and stepson, Robert Ponevac and wife, Sherrie, and granddaughter, Samantha Ponevac.

Stanley had six children with Linda Chmura, son, Stanley (Butch) Chmura and his wife, Shellie; son, Darin Chmura; daughter, Nikki Santiago and husband, Joseph; daughter, Carrie Chmura and daughter, Lorrie Chmura; grandchildren, Zachery, Dominic, Audrey, Carly, Nicholas, Samantha, Landon, Josh, Morgan, Luke and Matthew and great grandchildren, Onyx and Sage. He is also survived by his sister, Cathy Cook and husband, Bill; sister, Connie Flora and husband, Sam; sister, Debbie Stone and sister, Trenda Malizia.

Stan was a brakeman for the former A&S Railroad in Aliquippa, Pa. He had a passion for cooking. He also enjoyed golfing and the company of family and friends. Stan proudly served his country as a member of the U.S. Army as a military policeman with accolades such as Expert Sharp Shooter, driver and mechanic.

Stanley was a longtime member of the Baden American Legion Post #641, where he held various board titles over the years.

Due to the current COVID 19 health concerns, visitation and services will be private.

Private interment with full military honors will take place at Sylvania Hills Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Baden American Legion Post #641, 271 State St., Baden, PA 15005.

Arrangements are under the direction of the SAUL GABAUER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 273 Route 68 Rochester (Adjacent to Sylvania Hills Memorial Park Mausoleum.)




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Saul-Gabauer Funeral Home, Inc
273 Route 68
Rochester, PA 15074
7247282456
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Saul-Gabauer Funeral Home, Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved