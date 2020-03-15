|
|
Stanley J.
Paulauskas
Industry
Stanley J. Paulauskas, 84, of Industry, passed away Wednesday, March 11, 2020, in the emergency room at Heritage Valley Beaver.
He was born July 27, 1935, in Chester, W.Va., the son of the late Antony and Helen Paulauskas. Stanley had been employed at Crucible, Midland and later as a school bus driver, was Catholic by faith and a member of the Midland Sportsman Club.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Ann Paulauskas; sons, Michael (Susan) Paulauskas, Joe (Nancy) Paulauskas, John (Debbie) Paulauskas and Jim Paulauskas; daughter, Christine (Chad) Zalenski and grandchildren, Colin, Andrew, Anthony, Rob, Brad, Stan and Tim Paulauskas and Steven and Nicole Zalenski.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Tony Kusilka and sister, Helen Gallagher.
There will be a private Blessing service in the TODD FUNERAL HOME, 340 Third St., Beaver, celebrated by Father Robert Miller of Saints Peter and Paul Roman Catholic Church, Beaver.
The family suggests contributions may be made to the American Parkinson's Disease Assn., 135 Parkinson Ave., Staten Island, NY 10305.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Mar. 15, 2020