|
|
Stanley M. (Pip) Yukica
Beaver
Stanley M. (Pip) Yukica, 86, of Beaver, passed away April 20, 2020, of natural causes.
He was the loving husband of Nancy Pacini whom he married in 1961, predeceasing him in 2010; the loving father of Stan (Connie) Yukica, Jr., Dillsburg, Pa.; loving stepfather of daughters, Debra (Lee) Nott, Beaver, Pa., and Colleen Mullen (Thomas) Rebich, Leonia, N.J.; and the loving grandfather of Rachel Rebich, Leonia, N.J.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph Yukica and Elizabeth Holava Yukica.
He is survived by his brother, Joseph M. Yukica, Grantham, N.H.; his nephews, Joe Yukica, Jim Yukica, and Jack Yukica, along with their families; his godchild, Peggy Komara Beakes; and many cousins and dear friends.
Born June 24, 1933, in Midland, Stan was a 1951 graduate of Midland High School and a 1956 graduate of Geneva College, Beaver Falls, Pa., where he was selected to Who's Who Among Students in American Universities and Colleges. He earned a Master's in Education from Westminster College, New Wilmington, Pa. He began a doctoral program at Akron University, earning a Principal certificate and PA School Superintendent Letter of Eligibility. While at Akron University, he was inducted into PHI DELTA KAPPA, anational education fraternity.
Stan was a former employee of Crucible Steel Company, Midland, Pa., and began his career in education as a history and civics teacher at Midland High School, where he served as Senior Class sponsor, coached junior high football, and sponsored the varsity golf team. He also served as the assistant basketball coach during the 1963-64 season. He served one year as a guidance counselor at Easton Area HighSchool, Easton, Pa., prior to beginning his 30-year career in the Hopewell Area School District; as a Guidance Counselor from 1967-1971, Assistant Principal at the Senior High School from 1971-1981 at a time when Hopewell High School's enrollment peaked at 1500 plus for grades 10 - 12; and subsequently, as Junior High Principal until his retirement in 1997.
While at Geneva College, Stan had an illustrious collegiate career. He started every varsity basketball game for four years on four NAIA district championship teams, later referred to as the "Golden Age" of Geneva Basketball. He played in four NAIA National Collegiate Basketball Tournaments. His fondest memory was in a win over St. Francis College, Loretto, Pa. Down by 17 points at the half, the team rallied to lead by 28 points after 15 minutes, and to finally win by 20 points. In that game, Stan outscored the great Maurice Stokes. The victory was labeled Geneva's "most outstanding victory." His "home floor" scoring record of 46 points was set at Beaver Falls High School during his sophomore year, and his record of 17 out of 17 foul shots still continues today. He was named team captain his junior year and co-captain along with Ken Woodeschick, his senior year. One of the reasons Stan was so proud of those Geneva teams was that they were composed of all "Beaver Valley guys." Stan was inducted into the Beaver County Sports Hall of Fame, the Midland, PA Sports Hall of Fame, and the Geneva College Golden Tornadoes Hall of Fame.
Stan served in the U.S. Army at Fort Knox, Ky. and Frankfurt, West Germany. He also played on the U. S. Army championship basketball teams while in the service, and was selected as a Ft. Knox All-Star. After a charity basketball game, he was given a framed certificate which he thoroughly enjoyed by the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce entitled "Key to My Old Kentucky Home." He was a life member of the Midland Sportsmen's Club, the Deer Trails Country Club, also serving as a member of the Board of Directors, the New Brighton Croatian Club, and was appointed to the local board of Selective Service System (draft) by President Reagan in 1985 and was Board Chairman for Beaver County when the draft was terminated. Stan was a member of Saints Peter and Paul Roman Catholic Church, Beaver.
Stan was the holder of four copyrights, one of which was a children's book that was a gift to his granddaughter, Rachel, a toddler at the time.
Stan was devoted to his family, an avid reader of U.S. history, enjoyed golfing (especially rounds with his son, Stan), deer hunting, and his weekly coffee and dinner with friends and former teammates. He was always there for guidance and to lend a helping hand.
Stan was laid to rest next to his beloved Nancy, Thursday, April 23, 2020, at Beaver Cemetery.
In light of current events, a Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at a later date.
Professional services have been entrusted to the NOLL FUNERAL HOME INC., 333 Third St., Beaver. Online condolences may be shared at nollfuneral.com.
The family would like to extend their appreciation to the staff at Good Samaritan Hospice for their kindness, care, and compassion.
To all his former students, friends, teammates, and relatives, Stan shares with you his favorite prayer: "Lord, Thou who has given me so much, please give me one more gift - a grateful heart."
Published in The Beaver County Times on Apr. 26, 2020