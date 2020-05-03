|
Stanley R. Sobona Sr.
New Brighton
Stanley R. Sobona Sr., 76, of New Brighton, passed away Friday, May 1, 2020, at his residence following a courageous battle with cancer.
Born October 11, 1943, in Beaver Falls, he was the son of the late Joseph T. and Nellie M. (Golmont) Sobona.
Stanley retired in 1986 from Babcock and Wilcox following 24 years of service. He then worked at the former Koppel Steel now known as IPSCO Tubular. Stanley attended the Chippewa United Methodist Church. He was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers and Penguins fan. Stanley enjoyed auto racing and camping.
Survivors include his wife of 54 years, Noreen (Babel) Sobona; three sons, Stanley R. Sobona Jr. and John M. Sobona, both on New Brighton, and James J. (Tammy Clark) Sobona of New Castle; two sisters, Patty Tiberio of Beaver, and Delores Maietta of Ellwood City; brother, Richard F. (Virginia) Sobona of Chippewa; eight grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by two brothers, Joseph T Sobona Jr. and Henry Sobona.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, no services will be held at this time. Please be with us in prayer. A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the MARSHALL FUNERAL HOME, Main Street, Wampum. Online condolences may be sent to marshallsfh.com.
Published in The Beaver County Times on May 3, 2020