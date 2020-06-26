STANLEY R. SOBONA Sr.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share STANLEY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Stanley R. Sobona Sr.

New Brighton

Stanley R. Sobona Sr., 76, of New Brighton, passed away Friday, May 1, 2020, at his residence following a courageous battle with cancer.

Born October 11, 1943, in Beaver Falls, he was the son of the late Joseph T. and Nellie M. (Golmont) Sobona.

Stanley retired in 1986 from Babcock and Wilcox following 24 years of service. He then worked at the former Koppel Steel now known as IPSCO Tubular. Stanley attended the Chippewa United Methodist Church. He was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers and Penguins fan. Stanley enjoyed auto racing and camping.

Survivors include his wife of 54 years, Noreen (Babel) Sobona; three sons, Stanley R. Sobona Jr. and John M. Sobona, both on New Brighton, and James J. (Tammy Clark) Sobona of New Castle; two sisters, Patty Tiberio of Beaver, and Delores Maietta of Ellwood City; brother, Richard F. (Virginia) Sobona of Chippewa; eight grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by two brothers, Joseph T Sobona Jr. and Henry Sobona.

A memorial service for Stanley will be held on Saturday, June 27, 2020, at the Chippewa United Methodist Church at 11 a.m. His pastor, Rev.

Allan Brooks will officiate.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the MARSHALL FUNERAL HOME, Main Street, Wampum. Online condolences may be sent to marshallsfh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Marshall Funeral Home Inc
341 Main St.
Wampum, PA 16157
7247521545
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved