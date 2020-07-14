1/
STELLA VOEGEL
Stella Voegel

Baden

Stella Voegel, 94, of Baden, died Saturday, July 11, 2020, in Rochester Manor.

Born April 27, 1926, in Ambridge, she was the daughter of the late Romolo and Alexandria Pascarella Teny. She was a member of the Baden Legion Ladies Auxiliary and a Baden Library Board Member.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Voegel on May 29,2020; five brothers, George, Frank and Romeo Teny and Joseph and Anthony Benedict and two sisters, Dorothy Marocco and Jennie Hamilton.

She is survived by three daughters and a son-in-law, Janice Schmidt, Baden, Candy Knafelc, Philadelphia, Pa. and Kristine and Doug Richard, Baden; one brother and sister-in-law, Albert and Naomi Teny, Economy; one sister, Philomena "Foo" Whitehair, Ambridge; two grandchildren, Carrie Felinczak and Christopher Knafelc, both of Philadelphia, Pa. and two great-grandchildren, Zoey Knafelc, Midland and Roarke Richard, Baden.

There will be no viewing. A memorial service will be held at a later date. BOHN-MATICH FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 1099 Maplewood Ave., Ambridge, is in charge of arrangements.




Published in The Beaver County Times on Jul. 14, 2020.
