Stephanie Kaye MillsAliquippaStephanie Kaye Mills, 57, of Aliquippa, Pa., was called home to the Lord on Monday, September 14, 2020. She was born on September 18, 1962, to the late Martha Jane Hollins Mills and James Cedric Mills Sr.Stephanie was the most loving mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. She spent most of her days caring for her family, especially for her grandchildren. Stephanie's smile, humor, and lightheartedness attracted the adoration of all around her. She was a lifelong member of Triedstone Baptist Church. She was an avid Steelers fan, and enjoyed surrounding herself with family and friends, cooking, barbecuing, and solving crossword puzzles. Stephanie's gentle aura centered her as the family's source or comfort. Her mission was to keep family traditions alive and passed along to her children.In addition to her parents, she was welcomed into Heaven by her brothers, Wilber Mills, Raymond Mills, and John "Tweety" Mills; her sisters, Gloria Hodge and Gayle Hollins; her twin sister, Sandra Troutman (Frederick); and nephew, Marlon Smith.Those left to cherish her memories are her children, La'Kea Tyson, Anika Tyson, Darius Tyson, and Evan Hollins; her brothers, Timothy Hollins, Keith Mills, James Cedric Mills Jr., and Richard Banks Sr.; her sisters, Carol Mills and Pamela Simmons (Richard); and her grandchildren, Caniyah Williams, Will Motton, Allen Boggs, Rah'Jare Roberson, Rah'Jaia Roberson, Javiheir Lowe, Zaniyah Tyson, Jaziyah Tyson, Darius Tyson Jr., Dairon Tyson, Darrionah Tyson, Danaria Hannon, Da'Lon Tyson, Audaiah Tyson, Bryson Booker, King Tyson, Di'Lynn Tyson, Da'Juan Tyson, and Rhylee Tyson; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. She also leaves to cherish her memory special friends, Rhonda Harvey-Cohen and Jasmire Owens.Viewing will be Tuesday at PITTS FUNERAL HOME OF ALIQUIPPA, 920 Franklin Ave., from 6 to 8 p.m. Service to follow on Wednesday at Triedstone Baptist Church, Aliquippa, at 12 p.m.Service entrusted to PITTS FUNERAL HOME OF ALIQUIPPA, 920 Franklin Ave., Antonio Pitts, Funeral Director.