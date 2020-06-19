Stephen J. Grahovac
Stephen J. Grahovac

Aliquippa

Stephen J. Grahovac, 78, of Aliquippa, passed away Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at Good Samaritan Hospice at Heritage Valley, Beaver.

Born January 26, 1942, in Aliquippa, he was a son of the late Steve and Helen (Lazorisak) Grahovac.

A member of St. Titus Catholic Church in Aliquippa, Steve retired from the U.S. Postal Service, and was a U.S. Army veteran having served in the Vietnam War.

Surviving are two sisters, Barbara (Robert) Jones and Dolores (Norton) Elliott, and many loving nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.

Friends will be received Sunday from 1 to 3 p.m. at TATALOVICH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 2205 McMinn St., Aliquippa, www.tatalovichfuneralhome.com, where a Blessing service will be held Monday at 11 a.m.

Private interment will follow at Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery, Hopewell Twp.

The family would like to thank the extraordinary nurses and staff of Heritage Valley, Beaver Critical Care and Good Samaritan Hospice for all their kindness and loving care.





Published in The Beaver County Times on Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
