Stephen
Kasely Jr.
Center Township
Stephen Kasely, Jr., 84, of Center Township, a former longtime policeman with the Beaver Police Department, passed away Thursday evening, November 19, 2020.
There will be a service for immediate family only and a public memorial service will take place at a later date.
A completed obituary will be published on November 29 in the Times.
SIMPSON FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, 1119 Washington Ave., Monaca, (724) 728-4000, has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements.
The family has suggested memorial contributions be made in Stephen's memory to Beaver Valley Lodge #4, Fraternal Order of Police, P. O. Box 111, Monaca, PA 15061 or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 600 Waterford Drive, Suite #210, Pittsburgh, PA 15222.