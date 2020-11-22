1/
Stephen Kasely Jr.
Stephen

Kasely Jr.

Center Township

Stephen Kasely, Jr., 84, of Center Township, a former longtime policeman with the Beaver Police Department, passed away Thursday evening, November 19, 2020.

There will be a service for immediate family only and a public memorial service will take place at a later date.

A completed obituary will be published on November 29 in the Times.

SIMPSON FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, 1119 Washington Ave., Monaca, (724) 728-4000, has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements.

The family has suggested memorial contributions be made in Stephen's memory to Beaver Valley Lodge #4, Fraternal Order of Police, P. O. Box 111, Monaca, PA 15061 or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 600 Waterford Drive, Suite #210, Pittsburgh, PA 15222.




Published in The Beaver County Times on Nov. 22, 2020.
