Stephen SimoskoFormerly ofHarmony TownshipStephen Simosko, 83, formerly of Harmony Twp., died Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at West Hills Health and Rehab.Born December 15, 1936, in Sewickley, he was the son of the late Stephen and Mary Ryzner Simosko. He was retired from National Electric.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Romantine Simosko.Surviving are two sons and daughters-in-law, Stephen and Kathy Simosko, Somerset, and Kenneth and Ginger Simosko, North Dakota, and four grandchildren, Shane, Chase, Zachary and Skylar. There will be no viewing. Private interment will take place at Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery.BOHN-MATICH FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 1099 Maplewood Ave., Ambridge, is in charge of arrangements.