Stephen 'Brad' Thompson Jr.
Darlington Township
Stephen "Brad" Thompson Jr., 56, of Darlington Twp., died Thursday, April 23, 2020, in his residence.
He was born December 26, 1963, in Beaver Falls, the son of Stephen "Steve" Bradley Thompson Sr. and the late Dorothy (Shoaff) Cendroski.
Brad was a social member of the VFW Club in New Galilee.
In addition to his father, he is survived by his stepfather, Paul Cendroski and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
All services were private.
Inurnment will be in Grandview Cemetery.
The family requests that donations be made in Brad's name to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215.
Arrangements entrusted to GABAUER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 1133 Penn Ave., New Brighton, www.gabauerfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Apr. 26, 2020