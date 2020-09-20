1/
Steve Cumbay Jr.
Steve

Cumbay Jr.

Formerly of Beaver Falls

Steve Cumbay Jr., 97, formerly of Beaver Falls, was born on August 15, 1923, and passed away Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at the Southwestern Veterans Center in Pittsburgh where he resided.

Steve was a member of the former St. Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church in New Brighton, the New Brighton Croatian Club and the Beaver Falls American Legion Post 261. He retired from the former Mayer China where he had been their head machinist.

He was a veteran of the United States Army having served during World War II.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Steve Cumbay, Sr. and Mary (Schlac) Cumbay; his wives, Rose (Pintur) Cumbay and Mildred (Bunish) Cumbay; a daughter, Karyn Kushich; a son-in-law, Leroy Richard Balmer; and a sister and brother-in-law, Wilma and Gene DiGiovine.

He is survived by a daughter, Deirdre A. Balmer, Patterson Township; four grandchildren and their spouses, Lauren and Josh Wetter, Economy Borough; Jeffrey and Michael Balmer, Philadelphia, Pa.; Kelly Kushich, Patterson Township; and Amber Kushich, New Galilee; a son-in-law, Tim Kushich; and a brother, William Cumby, North Sewickley Township.

A committal service will be held for family on Thursday at 1 p.m. at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, 1158 Morgan Road, Bridgeville, Pa.

Full military rites will be conducted by the Brentwood V.F.W. Post 1810 Honor Guard.

Memorial contributions may be made, if desired, to the Southwestern Veterans Center, 7060 Highland Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15206.

Steve's family would like to express a special thank you to the Southwestern Veterans Center for all their loving care and support.

HILL AND KUNSELMAN FUNERAL HOME, www.hillandkunselman.com, 3801 Fourth Avenue, College Hill, Beaver Falls, was in charge of arrangements.





Published in The Beaver County Times on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Hill & Kunselman Funeral Home
3801 Fourth Ave.
Beaver Falls, PA 15010
7248431200
