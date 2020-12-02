Steve Snyder
Monaca
Steve Snyder, 98, of Monaca, passed away Monday, November 30, 2020, at Heritage Valley Hospital, Brighton Twp., from complications of Covid-19.
Born March 14, 1922, in Colona (Monaca), Steve graduated from Monaca High School and entered the Civilian Conservation Corp. He proudly served his country during World War II as a mortar gunner with the 83 rd Chemical Mortar Battalion, U.S. Army. He participated in several campaigns including North Africa, Sicily, Italy, Southern France, Vosges Forest, and Bavaria in Southern Germany. Steve spent many hours with his sons and grandchildren sharing his experiences during his service. He proudly wore a World War II Veteran hat and was always honored to be thanked for defending our country. He was a retired employee of Nova Chemical and a lifelong member of St. John the Baptist Parish in Monaca.
Steve was a son of the late John and Rose (Bert) Snyder. Steve and his wife Betty (Celich) married in 1946 and enjoyed 73 loving years together prior to her passing in May 2020.
Steve was the last surviving son of John and Rose, with brothers, James (Veronica), Philip (Marie), Joseph (Kate), Peter (Mitzie), Paul (Jenny), George, Michael, John, and Frank passing before him. Two sisters, Mary and Ann, passed away during the 1918 Spanish Flu epidemic.
Steve was blessed with a green thumb and always shared the fruits of his labors including tomatoes, cucumbers, zucchini, lettuce and beans with family and friends. Steve was also an avid trout fisherman, spending countless hours with family members at various lakes and fishing holes. Steve and Betty, both musicians, were former members of the Valovi and Sveti Nikola Croatian Tamburitza groups. Over the years they traveled and performed the music of their heritage throughout the US and Canada.
Steve is survived by sons, Thomas S. and wife Patrice B. of Oak Ridge, Tenn. and Stephen and Mary Kay of Brighton Twp.; grandchildren, Kathleen R. and Abigail C. Snyder, Stephanie (Jonathan), Christine (Corey) and Matthew (Jana) Snyder; great-grandson, Luke; and soon to be born great-granddaughter, Baby Girl Snyder. He is also survived by sisters-in-law, Millie (Frank), Millie (John), Betty (Michael), and many nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received on Thursday, December 3, 2020, from 1 to 4 p.m. with a Blessing service at 3 p.m. in SIMPSON FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, 1119 Washington Ave., Monaca, (724) 728-4000, followed by a private family only interment with full military honors on Friday, December 4, 2020, in St. John the Baptist Catholic Cemetery, Monaca.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions wearing a mask and social distancing is requested.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Wounded Warrior Project
at https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org/
.
