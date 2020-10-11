Steven L. Caravella



Beaver Falls



Steven L. Caravella, 57, of Beaver Falls, formerly of East Stroudsburg Pa., lost his battle with cancer on August 20, 2020, at his home.



Steven was born November 27, 1962, in Long Island N.Y. the son of the late Helen and Girolamo Caravella. Steve loved being around loved ones. He enjoyed lottery, bingo, fishing and being outdoors.



He leaves behind his son, Steven 'Stevie' Caravella and other loved ones.



He was preceded in death by his wife, Lesly Caravella; sister, Debbie Caravella and brother, Jimmy Caravella.



