STEVEN LONA
Steven Lona

Midland

Steven Lona, 80, of Midland, Pa., passed away on November 30, 2020, after a brief illness in Good Samaritan Hospice Care.

Born May 22, 1940, in Midland, he was the son of the late Santiago "Jimmy" Lona and Mildred "Milka" Lona. Steven was a Veteran of the United States Air Force serving during 1960 - 1963 and a proud Graduate of Lincoln High School in Midland, Pa.

Surviving Steven are his loving family members, sister, Lola "DeeDee" Baich, Boca Raton, Fla.; brother, Lawrence "Cha-Cho" Lona (wife Nancy); sister, Maria Caruso (husband John); sister, Theresa "Beba" Lona and brother, John Lona (wife Colette). Steven leaves behind his devoted partner, Patty Kosanovich who he loved dearly. Steven is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews who were a very significant part of his life.

In addition to his parents, Steven was proceeded in death by his loving wife, Janet; his brother, Milan "Fatso" Lona and brother, Michael B. Lona.

Steven worked for Crucible Steel Mill in Midland, Security Bureau Incorporated (Beaver Valley Nuclear Power Plant) and retired from Veka Incorporated.

He will be remembered for his love of gardening, maintaining an impeccable home, and doing things the way he wanted them done. Steven will be deeply missed on Sunday dinners where he was the last one at the table, as well as his ability to eat the hottest pepper and not break a sweat. Steven was an avid Steeler fan who enjoyed coaching the game from the couch.

The family would like to extend our appreciation to Patty Kosanovich and Theresa Lona for their care and compassion through the last several months. Both Patty and Theresa never left Steven's side during his illness.

Friends will be received Thursday, December 3, 2020, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the D.L. WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME, 848 Midland Ave., Midland, PA 15009, where a memorial service will be held on Friday, December 4, 2020 at 10 a.m. with Heirodeacon Joseph Wirag officiating.

A private interment will follow at the Beaver Cemetery, Beaver.





Published in The Beaver County Times on Dec. 2, 2020.
