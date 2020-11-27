1/1
Steven Mase Mason
1970 - 2020
Steven Mase Mason

Bridgewater

Steven Mase Mason, 50, of Bridgewater, passed away Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at his home from liver cancer and other complications.

He was born November 21, 1970, in Rochester, the son of Charles W. Mason, Jr. and Linda (Hogue) Mason. Steven was very active in sports all his life, such as football, baseball and co-ed softball. He was a former U.S. Marine serving during Desert Storm, was a member of the Masonic Blue Lodge, had gone to Culinary School and had worked in the restaurant industry for over 30 years, including at the Brady's Run Grill and Pier 19. Steven was a 1989 graduate of Beaver Area High School.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his wife, Faye Abigail Mason, whom he married on August of 2014; a sister, Penny (Robert) Eichenlaub, Bridgewater; brother, Charles W. Mason III, Beaver; four nieces; two nephews, three great nieces; two uncles, Dr. James C. Hogue, Montana and Thomas W. Hogue, Beaver and seven cousins. Friends will be received Saturday from 6 to 8 p.m. in the TODD FUNERAL HOME, 340 Third St., Beaver, where a service will be held Saturday at 8 p.m. by Reverend William Blume. Electronic condolences may be shared at www.toddfuneralhome.net.

Published in The Beaver County Times on Nov. 27, 2020.
