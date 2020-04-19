Home

Hill & Kunselman Funeral Home Inc
3801 Fourth Ave.
Beaver Falls, PA 15010
(724) 843-1200
Stephen Panek

Chippewa Township

Stephen Panek, 65, of Chippewa Township, passed away Tuesday, April 14, 2020.

Born to Stanley and Sophia Panek, Steve worked as a carpenter with the Eastern Atlantic States Regional Council of Carpenters for 30 years. Steve enjoyed traveling with his family and friends, listening to music, watching Steeler games, and golfing with his friends, Jimmy, Denny and Bob.

He lived in Chippewa with his adoring wife of 43 years, Vicki Panek. He is survived by Vicki, their son and daughter-in-law, Bryan and Keri Panek, State College; his brother and sister-in-law, Martin and Angela Panek, Coraopolis; and his beloved nephews.

In lieu of gifts, please make contributions payable to the , 2835 E. Carson Street, Suite 200, Pittsburgh, PA 15203.

The HILL & KUNSELMAN FUNERAL HOME, www.hillandkunselman.com, 3801 Fourth Ave., College Hill, Beaver Falls, was in charge of arrangements.


Published in The Beaver County Times on Apr. 19, 2020
