Wayne N. Tatalovich Funeral Home
2205 McMinn St
Aliquippa, PA 15001
724-378-7550
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Wayne N. Tatalovich Funeral Home
2205 McMinn St
Aliquippa, PA 15001
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Wayne N. Tatalovich Funeral Home
2205 McMinn St
Aliquippa, PA 15001
Steven Walter Zuback


1977 - 2020
Steven Walter Zuback Obituary
Steven Walter Zuback

Raccoon Township

Steven Walter Zuback, 42, of Raccoon Twp., passed away Wednesday, March 4, 2020, in his home, where he resided with his mother and family his entire life.

Born December 22, 1977, in Italy, he was a son of Sondra Sue (Anderson) Zuback and the late John Andrew Zuback, Sr.

Steven was a 1998 graduate of New Horizon School.

He was a fighter and an inspiration to many and meant the whole world to his family.

In addition to his mother, he will be deeply missed by a brother, Andrew Zuback; two sisters, Juli and Candis Zuback; a nephew, Ryan Grier; and a niece, Kaya Lincoln.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by a nephew, John J. Johnson.

Friends will be received Friday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 5 to 8 p.m. at TATALOVICH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 2205 McMinn St., Aliquippa, www.tatalovichfuneralhome.com.

Steven will be laid to rest privately next to his father at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Bridgeville, Pa.


Published in The Beaver County Times on Mar. 5, 2020
