SUE B. KINCAID
1945 - 2020
Sue B. Kincaid

Formerly of Aliquippa

Sue B. Kincaid, 75, formerly of Aliquippa, passed away on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, in Beaver Meadows.

She was born in Kanawha Head, West Virginia on May 14, 1945, the daughter of the late Macel F. and Beatrice (Corley) Riley. She was a retired Store Manager from Fashion Barn in Green Garden Plaza, Aliquippa.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Roy L. Kincaid and a sister, Jolleene Kelshaw.

She is survived by her two sons, David Riley, Hopewell Twp. and Kristofer (Shelly) Kincaid, Center Twp.; three grandchildren, Brittany (Demetrius) Ladakos, Misty (John) Vodenichar and Kody Kincaid; two great grandchildren, Walker and Adley and three brothers, Elbern Riley, Moncks Corner, S.C., Marion(Joyce) Riley and Delbert Riley, both of Buchannon, W.Va.

Friends will be received on Friday from 10 a.m. until a funeral service at 12 p.m. in the HUNTSMAN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES OF ALIQUIPPA, www.huntsmanfuneralhomes.com, 2345 Mill St. Please adhere to all CDC guidelines while in the building.

Interment will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Lung Association or to the American Cancer Association.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
12
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Huntsman Funeral Home-Aliquippa
JUN
12
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Huntsman Funeral Home-Aliquippa
Funeral services provided by
Huntsman Funeral Home-Aliquippa
2345 Mill St
Aliquippa, PA 15001
724-378-4420
