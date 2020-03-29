|
|
Suellen M. Ulicny
Monaca
Suellen M. Ulicny, 77, of Monaca, passed away March 27, 2020, in Allegheny General Hospital.
She was born August 27, 1942, in Rochester. She was the daughter of the late John Gilbert and June L. Sickles Lane. She was a retired bookkeeper with the former J. P. Marks Company, Rochester, and then became a self employed bookkeeper. She was a member of Redeemer Evangelical Lutheran Church, Monaca, where she was active in many activities including Sunday school and Bible school teacher, a former church accountant, and chair woman for the Christmas Easter and Pentecost Flowers. She also was an organizer for 40 years for the Rochester High School Class of 1960 Class Reunions. She was an originator of the Christmas Gift program with the Trinity Lutheran Church, Northside Pittsburgh, and was a former member of the Monaca PTA.
She is survived by her husband, John T. Ulicny; one daughter, Joni L. Ulicny, Monaca; one son and daughter-in-law, Jeffrey T. and Melanie Ulicny of Ambridge; two sisters and a brother-in-law, Janice K. and Daniel Coratto, Brighton Twp., and Marla J. Lane, Vanport; two brothers and sisters-in-law, John and Bonnie Lane, Apache Junction, Ariz., and Robbie and Linda Lane of Ambridge; a special great-niece, Morgan Lane, Salem, N.J.; numerous other nieces and nephews; great and great-great-nieces and nephews; two adopted grandchildren, Cameron and Brady Forman; and her canine companions, Holly Noel, Nellie Belle, Siddib Marie, and Sophie Louise.
A private visitation will be Tuesday, March 31, from 1 to 2 p.m. in the WILLIAM MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 349 Adams St., Rochester, followed by a private interment in Beaver Cemetery.
A celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held at a later date in the Redeemer Lutheran Church Monaca, where friends will be invited to attend.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Mar. 29, 2020