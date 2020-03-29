Home

POWERED BY

Services
WM. Murphy Funeral Home, Inc
349 Adams St
Rochester, PA 15074
724-775-0309
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 31, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
WM. Murphy Funeral Home, Inc
349 Adams St
Rochester, PA 15074
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Suellen Ulicny
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Suellen M. Ulicny


1942 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Suellen M. Ulicny Obituary
Suellen M. Ulicny

Monaca

Suellen M. Ulicny, 77, of Monaca, passed away March 27, 2020, in Allegheny General Hospital.

She was born August 27, 1942, in Rochester. She was the daughter of the late John Gilbert and June L. Sickles Lane. She was a retired bookkeeper with the former J. P. Marks Company, Rochester, and then became a self employed bookkeeper. She was a member of Redeemer Evangelical Lutheran Church, Monaca, where she was active in many activities including Sunday school and Bible school teacher, a former church accountant, and chair woman for the Christmas Easter and Pentecost Flowers. She also was an organizer for 40 years for the Rochester High School Class of 1960 Class Reunions. She was an originator of the Christmas Gift program with the Trinity Lutheran Church, Northside Pittsburgh, and was a former member of the Monaca PTA.

She is survived by her husband, John T. Ulicny; one daughter, Joni L. Ulicny, Monaca; one son and daughter-in-law, Jeffrey T. and Melanie Ulicny of Ambridge; two sisters and a brother-in-law, Janice K. and Daniel Coratto, Brighton Twp., and Marla J. Lane, Vanport; two brothers and sisters-in-law, John and Bonnie Lane, Apache Junction, Ariz., and Robbie and Linda Lane of Ambridge; a special great-niece, Morgan Lane, Salem, N.J.; numerous other nieces and nephews; great and great-great-nieces and nephews; two adopted grandchildren, Cameron and Brady Forman; and her canine companions, Holly Noel, Nellie Belle, Siddib Marie, and Sophie Louise.

A private visitation will be Tuesday, March 31, from 1 to 2 p.m. in the WILLIAM MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 349 Adams St., Rochester, followed by a private interment in Beaver Cemetery.

A celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held at a later date in the Redeemer Lutheran Church Monaca, where friends will be invited to attend.


logo

Published in The Beaver County Times on Mar. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Suellen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -