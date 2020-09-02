1/
SUSAN A. SLATER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share SUSAN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Susan A. Slater

Monaca

Susan A. Slater, 70, of Monaca, passed away on Sunday, August 30, 2020, at Good Samaritan Hospice, Beaver.

A daughter of the late Harry "Dutch" Hall and June (Hineman) Hall Dunlap, Susan was raised in Hopewell Township and was a graduate of Hopewell High School.

On February 12, 1972, Sue and Gary J Slater were united in marriage and shared 32 years together until his passing on January 29, 2008.

She was first employed by Gay's Hardware as a cashier and later by Tuma Lawn Service as a secretary. Susan enjoyed playing cards with her card club ladies and planting flowers. She was blessed with a bright and bubbly personality and a radiant smile.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by several brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.

Susan will be sadly missed by three children, Gary Slater II of Lancaster, Pa., Scott (Marianne) Slater of Center Township and Holly Slater of Monaca; six grandchildren, Taylor and Paige Slater of Lancaster, Sydney and Riley Slater of Center Township and Hailey and Steven Fulmer of Monaca; a brother, Ken (Dee) Hall; two sisters-in-law, Becky Slater of Columbus, Ohio and Carol (Bob) Maltony of Burgettstown, Pa.; numerous nieces and nephews; her Eckert Road neighbors and many lifelong friends.

Friends will be received on Thursday, September 3, 2020, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. in the SIMPSON FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, 1119 Washington Ave., Monaca (724-728-4000), where a private funeral service will be held on Friday. Interment will follow in St. John the Baptist Catholic Cemetery, Monaca.

To share online condolences, light a memorial candle, add photos, and other information, please visit her permanent memorial at simpsonfuneral

home.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Simpson Funeral & Cremation Svcs
1119 Washington Ave.
Monaca, PA 15061
7247284000
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Simpson Funeral & Cremation Svcs

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved