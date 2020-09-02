Susan A. Slater
Monaca
Susan A. Slater, 70, of Monaca, passed away on Sunday, August 30, 2020, at Good Samaritan Hospice, Beaver.
A daughter of the late Harry "Dutch" Hall and June (Hineman) Hall Dunlap, Susan was raised in Hopewell Township and was a graduate of Hopewell High School.
On February 12, 1972, Sue and Gary J Slater were united in marriage and shared 32 years together until his passing on January 29, 2008.
She was first employed by Gay's Hardware as a cashier and later by Tuma Lawn Service as a secretary. Susan enjoyed playing cards with her card club ladies and planting flowers. She was blessed with a bright and bubbly personality and a radiant smile.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by several brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.
Susan will be sadly missed by three children, Gary Slater II of Lancaster, Pa., Scott (Marianne) Slater of Center Township and Holly Slater of Monaca; six grandchildren, Taylor and Paige Slater of Lancaster, Sydney and Riley Slater of Center Township and Hailey and Steven Fulmer of Monaca; a brother, Ken (Dee) Hall; two sisters-in-law, Becky Slater of Columbus, Ohio and Carol (Bob) Maltony of Burgettstown, Pa.; numerous nieces and nephews; her Eckert Road neighbors and many lifelong friends.
Friends will be received on Thursday, September 3, 2020, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. in the SIMPSON FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, 1119 Washington Ave., Monaca (724-728-4000), where a private funeral service will be held on Friday. Interment will follow in St. John the Baptist Catholic Cemetery, Monaca.
