Susan A. SlaterMonacaSusan A. Slater, 70, of Monaca, passed away on Sunday, August 30, 2020, at Good Samaritan Hospice, Beaver.A daughter of the late Harry "Dutch" Hall and June (Hineman) Hall Dunlap, Susan was raised in Hopewell Township and was a graduate of Hopewell High School.On February 12, 1972, Sue and Gary J Slater were united in marriage and shared 32 years together until his passing on January 29, 2008.She was first employed by Gay's Hardware as a cashier and later by Tuma Lawn Service as a secretary. Susan enjoyed playing cards with her card club ladies and planting flowers. She was blessed with a bright and bubbly personality and a radiant smile.In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by several brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.Susan will be sadly missed by three children, Gary Slater II of Lancaster, Pa., Scott (Marianne) Slater of Center Township and Holly Slater of Monaca; six grandchildren, Taylor and Paige Slater of Lancaster, Sydney and Riley Slater of Center Township and Hailey and Steven Fulmer of Monaca; a brother, Ken (Dee) Hall; two sisters-in-law, Becky Slater of Columbus, Ohio and Carol (Bob) Maltony of Burgettstown, Pa.; numerous nieces and nephews; her Eckert Road neighbors and many lifelong friends.Friends will be received on Thursday, September 3, 2020, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. in the SIMPSON FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, 1119 Washington Ave., Monaca (724-728-4000), where a private funeral service will be held on Friday. Interment will follow in St. John the Baptist Catholic Cemetery, Monaca.To share online condolences, light a memorial candle, add photos, and other information, please visit her permanent memorial at simpsonfuneral