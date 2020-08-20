Susan Ann Hofmeister
Formerly of Economy
Susan Ann Hofmeister, 55, of Thurmont, Md., formerly of Economy, passed away on Tuesday, August 18, 2020.
Born in 1964 in Pittsburgh, she was the daughter of the late James Peter and Judith L. (Anthony) Dobrowolski. She was a U.S. Postal carrier for a number of years in Thurmont, Md., and enjoyed playing bingo, and visiting the casinos in Charlestown, Md. and Atlantic City, N.J. with her mother-in-law, Jan, and dear friend, Cheri. Susan was an avid Steelers fan and had an outgoing personality.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Karl D. Hofmeister in 2017.
She will be sadly missed by her children, Andrew (Catherine) Chapman, and Nickalas Hurley; stepchildren, Christopher (Joellan) Hofmeister, Kellie (Chris) Duley, and Benjamin (Theresa) Hofmeister; her five grandchildren, Peter, Evelyn and Claire, and Vincent, and Christin; her brother, Mark (Andrea) Dobrowolski; her nephew, Zachary; niece, Lyndsey; nephew, Jeffrey Vos; her stepmother, Ann Dobrowolski; her canine companion, Karly-Sue; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Friends will be received on Friday, August 21, 2020, from 4 to 8 p.m. in the SIMPSON FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, 1119 Washington Ave., Monaca, (724) 728-4000, and also on Saturday in Van Kirk Lutheran Church, 106 Van Kirk Road, Monaca, from 10:30 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m. Inurnment will be in Round Hill Cemetery in Elizabeth, Pa.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Susan's Memory to the Multiple Sclerosis, Cardello Building, 1501 Reedsdale Street, # 105, Pittsburgh, PA 15233.
To share online condolences, light a memorial candle, add photos, and other information, please visit the permanent memorial at simpsonfuneralhome.com
.