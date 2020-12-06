Susan D.
Hansen
Rochester
Susan D. Hansen, 72, of Rochester Twp., passed away December 3, 2020, at Providence Care Center, Beaver Falls.
Born May 9, 1948, in Rochester, she was the daughter of the late Henry J. Hansen, Sr. and Marguerite D. "Corkie" (Cordes) Hansen. She was formerly employed with the Beaver County Times and Teledyne Vasco, Monaca, and with the former Hills Department Store, Conway. She was a member of the St. Cecilia Roman Catholic Parish, and an Army Veteran of the Vietnam Era.
She was preceded in death by her former husband, Jerry J. Paraside, in 2002; two brothers, Russell "Skip" Hansen, and J. David Hansen and a sister, Sharon Davis.
She is survived by two daughters and a son-in-law, Marguerite A. "Maggie" Paraside, and her fiancé, Allen Dobritz, Ohioville, and Robin M. and Glenn Ether, Stoughton, Wisconsin; two sons and a daughter-in-law, Russell J. and Alicia Paraside and Kevin C. Paraside, all of Rochester Twp.; five grandchildren, Andrew and Lindsey Ether, Stoughton, Wisconsin, Henry Dobritz, Ohioville, and Ethan and Gracie Paraside, New Brighton; one sister, Dawn M. Hansen, Rochester Twp.; a brother-in-law, Gary Davis, Patterson Twp.; one brother, and two sisters-in-law, Henry J. "Tinker" Jr. and Karen Hansen, Pulaski Twp., and Janice L. Hansen, Rochester Twp., as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Due to COVID19 restrictions, face masks and social distancing are required, with 25 people permitted during viewing and 50 people permitted at church. Friends will be received Tuesday, December 8, 2020 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the WILLIAM MURPHY FUNERAL HOME INC., 349 Adams St., Rochester. A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Wednesday, at 10 a.m. at the St. Cecilia Roman Catholic Church, Rochester. Interment will be in St. Cecilia Cemetery, Daugherty Twp.
The family wishes Memorial contributions be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude's Place, Memphis, TN. 38105.