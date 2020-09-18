Susan E. (Demcak) OrosAliquippaSusan E. (Demcak) Oros, 93, of Aliquippa, passed away on September 15, 2020, after an extended illness.She was born December 8, 1926, in Czechoslovakia and was the daughter of the late Mike and Mary Demcak.In addition to her parents, Susan was preceded in death by her husband, Andrew B. Oros; her brothers, George, Mike, and John; and her sisters, Mary Lipchak and Anna Timko.She is survived by her children and their spouses, Robert (Terry) Oros, Jane (John) Flara, Susan Oros, Tom (Mary Ellen) Oros and Mark (Tina) Oros.She was affectionately known as Baba to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Mikki Rykaceski, Brian Mihelic, Andrea (Rob) Malvestuto, Brad (Alanna) Oros, Amanda (Jerry) Brunton, Samantha (Mike) Broadwick, Jessica Oros (Ian Delancey), Julie (Colt) Petry, Emma, Sara and Noah Oros and great-grandchildren, Michael Rykaceski, Katie, Eva and Jake Brunton, Nataley Oros, Nora Broadwick and Brooks Petry. Susan is also survived by a sister-in-law, Mary Ann Oros, as well as many nieces and nephews both here and in Slovakia.She will be remembered as an excellent cook and baker of traditional Slovak recipes especially her Halupky, Chicken soup, Halusky and Lady Locks as well as specialty Easter and Christmas Eve foods.She was a member of St. Titus Parish and the Confraternity of Christian Mothers and Women's Guild.Visitation will be held Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. in the ANTHONY MASTROFRANCESCO FUNERAL HOME INC., 2026 McMinn St., Aliquippa, 724-375-0496. Departing prayers will be held at 9:30 a.m. in the funeral home on Saturday followed by a Mass of Christian burial at 10 a.m. at St. Titus Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery.Due to the restrictions of COVID-19, the family asks to please refrain from hugging and shaking hands during visitation. Face masks are required at the funeral home and church as well as social distancing.The family would like to thank the AHN MICU and the Palliative and Hospice Care staff for their compassionate care in her final days.