SUSAN G. (FRANK) RIVER
Susan G. (Frank) River

Brighton Township

Susan G. River, 77, of Brighton Twp., passed away Thursday, June 25, 2020, at St. Barnabas Beaver Meadows.

Born April 16, 1943, in Chicago, Ill., she was the daughter of the late Stan and Esther Frank. Susan graduated from Beaver High School and attended Robert Morris College. Susan loved line and ball room dancing. She was a member of the Chippewa United Methodist Church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Dennis A. River and her stepmom, Dorothy Frank.

Surviving are a son, Tim Price, New Brighton; stepchildren, Dennis (Beth) River Jr., Beaver Falls, Michael (Josey) River, Indiana Twp. and Pam (Mike) Sundy, Hopewell; ten grandchildren, Anthony and Julie River, Courtney, Chelsea, Cassidy, Christy and Caylee Sundy, Victor and Sophia River and Gino Pototo; a sister, Virginia (Richard) Noonan, Illinois; two brothers, John (Kathleen) Frank, Fla. and Jeff Frank, Beaver and two nephews, Mark and Eric Bowgren.

At her request there will be no viewing.

A memorial service will be held, Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at 11 a.m. in the Chippewa United Methodist Church.

Arrangements by J&J SPRATT FUNERAL HOME, 1612 Third Ave., New Brighton, www.jjsprattfh.com.




Published in The Beaver County Times on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
J&J Spratt Funeral Home
1612 Third Ave
New Brighton, PA 15066
