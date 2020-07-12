1/1
Susan J. Cogliati
Susan J. Cogliati

Vanport

Susan J. Cogliati, 65, of Vanport, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, May 1st, 2020.

Susan was born in New Brighton, Pa., January 16, 1955, the daughter of the late Eugene and Betty (Petuch) Cogliati. She lived most of her adult life in New Brighton. After graduating from New Brighton High School in 1973, Sue then joined the U.S. Army where she proudly served from 1975 -1977. She then returned to Pennsylvania to raise her beautiful daughter Jennifer. Being a single mom, Sue worked hard to provide a good life for her. She had help from her wonderful parents and siblings. Sue, with their help, molded Jennifer into the strong, confident woman that she is today.

Family was always very important to Sue. This included her extended family and friends that became family to her. Sue's four grandchildren topped the list and were her pride and joy. She loved them and her many nieces and nephews with her whole heart and enjoyed every moment that she was able to share with them all. She loved her family and friends with her whole being.

Sue is survived by her daughter, Jennifer Smyser and her husband Michael; their four children, Nathanial, Kimberly, Lindsey, and Owen; a brother, Allen Cogliati and his wife Tracy; three sisters and brothers-in-law, Christina Grimm and her husband Gary, Karen Vodenichar and her husband David, and Janet Petruccelli and her husband Tony; many nieces and nephews, as well as two lifelong friends, Michelle Bridge and Tina Reynolds.

A memorial visitation will be held Wednesday, July 15, 2020, from 11 a.m. until the time of the Blessing service at 12:30 p.m. in the J&J SPRATT FUNERAL HOME, 1612 Third Ave., New Brighton, www.

jjsprattfh.com.

Interment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, New Brighton.

Sue's family extends heartfelt thanks to those who were with her during her last moments.

Sue had a strong belief in angels and now has surely joined them. She will be watching over us all!

Arrangements by J&J SPRATT FUNERAL HOME, 1612 Third Ave., New Brighton, www.jjsprattfh.com.




Published in The Beaver County Times on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
J&J Spratt Funeral Home
1612 Third Ave
New Brighton, PA 15066
