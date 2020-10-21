1/
SUSAN L. (SWEARINGEN) MAMONE
1959 - 2020
{ "" }
Susan L. Swearingen Mamone

Rochester Twp.

Susan L. Swearingen Mamone, 61, of Rochester Twp. passed away October 18, 2020, at her home.

Born May 28, 1959, in Mansfield, Ohio, she was the daughter of Nancy Blount Ellinwood, Rochester and the late James W. Swearingen.

She was a former employee of McGuire Home, Daugherty Twp. She was Presbyterian by faith, but in past years was attending Catholic Masses at McGuire Home and Franciscan Manor. Susan was family oriented and loved to cook and be with her grandchildren.

Surviving is one son and daughter-in-law, Michael A. III and Carly Mamone, Rochester Twp., and one daughter, Alena Mamone, and her boyfriend, Justin Pratt, Carencro, Louisiana; two grandchildren, Luca and Lena Mamone, Rochester Twp.; one sister and brother-in-law, Lisa and Matt Hornyak, Rochester; one brother and sister-in-law, Michael and Linda Swearingen, Patterson Heights; two stepsisters and one stepbrother, Ricki, Terri and Mark and a nephew, Benjamin Swearingen, Beaver Falls.

Due to COVID19 restrictions, the family has decided to have a private visitation and service, Thursday, October 22, 2020, from 10 a.m. until time of service at 11:30 a.m. in the WILLIAM MURPHY FUNERAL HOME INC., 349 Adams St., Rochester. All those attending must wear masks and social distance. Officiating will be Fr. Mike Grebb. Interment will be in Sylvania Hills Memorial Park, Rochester.

The family wishes contributions go to the Rochester Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 303, Rochester, PA 15074.




Published in The Beaver County Times from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
22
Visitation
10:00 AM
WM. Murphy Funeral Home, Inc
OCT
22
Service
11:30 AM
WM. Murphy Funeral Home, Inc
Funeral services provided by
WM. Murphy Funeral Home, Inc
349 Adams St
Rochester, PA 15074
724-775-0309
Memories & Condolences
5 entries
October 21, 2020
I only knew Sue for a short time but I know how much she loved her family and grandchildren. Rest In Peace Sue. Love you Moner, Carly, Luca and Lena. Our sympathies to your family. Dick and Nancy D’Angelo
Nancy D&#8217;Angelo
Family
October 21, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
mary tuccinard
Friend
October 21, 2020
May you rest in peace, all our love your brother Mike and his wife Linda Swearingen.
Michael Swearingen
Brother
October 21, 2020
The FTD Sentiments of Love Arrangement
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Michael Swearingen
October 21, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Debbie Pfeifer
Acquaintance
