Susan L. Swearingen MamoneRochester Twp.Susan L. Swearingen Mamone, 61, of Rochester Twp. passed away October 18, 2020, at her home.Born May 28, 1959, in Mansfield, Ohio, she was the daughter of Nancy Blount Ellinwood, Rochester and the late James W. Swearingen.She was a former employee of McGuire Home, Daugherty Twp. She was Presbyterian by faith, but in past years was attending Catholic Masses at McGuire Home and Franciscan Manor. Susan was family oriented and loved to cook and be with her grandchildren.Surviving is one son and daughter-in-law, Michael A. III and Carly Mamone, Rochester Twp., and one daughter, Alena Mamone, and her boyfriend, Justin Pratt, Carencro, Louisiana; two grandchildren, Luca and Lena Mamone, Rochester Twp.; one sister and brother-in-law, Lisa and Matt Hornyak, Rochester; one brother, Michael Swearingen, Patterson Twp.; two stepsisters and one stepbrother, Ricki, Terri and Mark and a nephew, Benjamin Swearingen, Beaver Falls.Due to COVID19 restrictions, the family has decided to have a private visitation and service, Thursday, October 22, 2020, from 10 a.m. until time of service at 11:30 a.m. in the WILLIAM MURPHY FUNERAL HOME INC., 349 Adams St., Rochester. All those attending must wear masks and social distance. Officiating will be Fr. Mike Grebb. Interment will be in Sylvania Hills Memorial Park, Rochester.The family wishes contributions go to the Rochester Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 303, Rochester, PA 15074.