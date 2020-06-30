SUSAN LAUGHLIN
Susan Laughlin

Conway

State Representative Susan Laughlin, 88, of Conway, passed away peacefully on June 27, 2020, at Concordia Villa St. Joseph Baden.

She was the daughter of the late Misag and Lucie Bogosian. She was a graduate of Ambridge High School, and was married to the late State Representative, Charles P. Laughlin. After her husband passed away, she continued his legacy by becoming a State Representative of the 16th Legislative District, which she held for 16 years. During her tenure she exhibited immense compassion for the community she served. She had great faith of her Lord and Savior. She enjoyed fine dining, playing cards with her friends, Broadway productions and traveling with family.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles P. Laughlin and a daughter, Sally Ann Laughlin.

She is survived by her son, Thomas C. ( Betty) Laughlin; sister, Elizabeth (Patrick) Cooney; two grandsons, Thomas C ( Dana) Laughlin Jr. and Brian Rohner; great grandchildren, Jake Hamilton Laughlin and Dylan Charlotte Laughlin, and her beloved friends of 70 years, Amelia "Tootsie" Mayer and Norma Scheer.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held at Our Lady Of Peace Catholic Church , Conway, on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. People are asked to meet at the church. Private interment will be held at Beaver Cemetery. Arrangements handled by POLAND FUNERAL HOME INC., 901 First Ave., Conway, David M. Alvarez, supervisor.

Published in The Beaver County Times on Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Poland Funeral Home Inc.
901 First Ave
Conway, PA 15027
724-869-7700
