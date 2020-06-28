Susan M. Edmondston-Freel
Wilkins Township
Susan M. Edmondston-Freel, 76, of Wilkins Twp., passed away peacefully on June 23, 2020, at Good Samaritan Hospice, Beaver. She will be missed greatly by her best friends, Dan and Linda Riddell and granddaughter, Melanie Rysinger.
Arrangements were private and entrusted to the KASPER-HAHN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 547 Eighth St., Ambridge, (724-266-2549).
Published in The Beaver County Times on Jun. 28, 2020.