Susan (Wolf) Merison
Susan (Wolf) Merison

Moon Township

It is with deep sadness that we share the passing of Susan "Susie" Merison peacefully on Sunday, May 31, 2020, at UPMC Shadyside, 62 years young.

Sue was born in Erie, Pa., on March 23, 1958, as one of four children to the late Robert and Betty (Pratt) Wolf. Sue, her husband, and their children made their home in Moon Township.

Beloved wife for 38 years to David Merison; loving mom of Kelsey Merison (Justin Niehaus) and John Merison; and cherished sister of Tom Wolf (Eugenie), Doug Wolf and David Wolf. She is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews, their spouses and children.

Always active, Sue enjoyed volleyball, softball and yoga, as well as coffee dates with neighbor gals, movie dates with husband Dave, and her monthly Broad Hill Farms Book Club. The best wife and stay-at-home mom, Sue was considered a best friend and sister to many, always thought of others before herself, and had a great (albeit often inappropriate) sense of humor. She was spunky and the life of the party! She will be deeply missed by her family and many friends, all of whom have been tremendously impacted by her presence in their lives.

Visitation will be following CDC guidelines for COVID-19 at COPELAND MOON TOWNSHIP FUNERAL HOME, 981 Brodhead Road, www.copelandfuneralhomes.com and Mass will be held at St. Margaret Mary Church.

In lieu of flowers, family suggests memorial donations made to UPMC Hillman Cancer Center. (Checks should be made payable to the University of Pittsburgh and include "Dr. Najjar Research Lab" on the memo line. Please mail to: Philanthropic & Alumni Engagement, University of Pittsburgh, 128 North Craig St., Pittsburgh, PA 15260.)

Published in The Beaver County Times on Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Copeland Funeral Home
981 Brodhead Rd
Moon Township, PA 15108
(412) 262-1390
