SUZANNE MARIE SCHRINER
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share SUZANNE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Suzanne Marie Schriner

Formerly of

Center Township

Our heavenly Father welcomed Suzanne Marie Schriner, 81, formerly of Center Twp., into His loving arms, Monday June 22, 2020, following a lengthy illness.

Born January 27, 1939, in Punxsutawney, Pa., she was a daughter of the late Leslie James and Harriett Helen Schriner.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by an infant brother, Leslie Jr.; four brothers, David, Lyle "Red", Dick, and Tom, and an infant sister, Harriett Helen.

Surviving are two brothers and sisters-in-law, Bob and Lynn Schriner, and Paul and Charlene Schriner; sisters-in-law, Barb, Marietta, and Paula Schriner, and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Sue was employed for many years at Kaufmann's and Macy's.

Her love of life was her ability to bake the best apple pie. She also loved knitting, and growing and picking flowers.

Sue was a lovely, caring person who will forever be missed by her family. Until we see you again Sue…We love you.

A private service was held at TATALOVICH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 2205 McMinn St., Aliquippa, www.tatalovichfuneralhome.com.

Private interment followed in Woodlawn Cemetery.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wayne N. Tatalovich Funeral Home
2205 McMinn St
Aliquippa, PA 15001
724-378-7550
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved