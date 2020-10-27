Suzanne (McCrory) Schoeneweis
Economy
Suzanne Schoeneweis, 76, of Economy, passed away on Sunday, October 25, 2020, in Heritage Valley, Sewickley, surrounded by her loving family.
She was born on August 20, 1944, in Sewickley, Pa., to the late Raymond and Katherine McCrory. Suzanne was a retired registered nurse from Sewickley Valley Hospital with 22 years of service and a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Baden.
Preceding her in death in addition to her parents were a brother, Ray and a sister, Rosemary.
She is survived by her loving husband of 55 years, Dennis; four beloved sons, Timothy (Traci), Kenneth (Paula), Stephen (Christine) and Craig (Jennifer). She also leaves behind twelve grandchildren, Katie (Andy), Brandon (Jean), Lorrin (Jared), Kelsey (Connor), Nicole, Megan, Phoebe, Erynne, Bradley, Sevin, Amber and Chloe, and a great granddaughter, Halle.
Friends will be received Tuesday from 5 to 8 p.m. in the JOHN SYKA FUNERAL HOME INC., 833 Kennedy Drive, Ambridge, Pa. Due to COVID 19 restrictions, only 25 people are permitted in the funeral home at a time which includes the family. The family respectfully asks that those attending visitation be brief in paying their respects to allow others the same privilege.
Funeral services and interment will be private. Online condolences may be made at www.sykafuneralhome.com
