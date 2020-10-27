1/1
SUZANNE (MCCRORY) SCHOENEWEIS
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share SUZANNE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Suzanne (McCrory) Schoeneweis

Economy

Suzanne Schoeneweis, 76, of Economy, passed away on Sunday, October 25, 2020, in Heritage Valley, Sewickley, surrounded by her loving family.

She was born on August 20, 1944, in Sewickley, Pa., to the late Raymond and Katherine McCrory. Suzanne was a retired registered nurse from Sewickley Valley Hospital with 22 years of service and a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Baden.

Preceding her in death in addition to her parents were a brother, Ray and a sister, Rosemary.

She is survived by her loving husband of 55 years, Dennis; four beloved sons, Timothy (Traci), Kenneth (Paula), Stephen (Christine) and Craig (Jennifer). She also leaves behind twelve grandchildren, Katie (Andy), Brandon (Jean), Lorrin (Jared), Kelsey (Connor), Nicole, Megan, Phoebe, Erynne, Bradley, Sevin, Amber and Chloe, and a great granddaughter, Halle.

Friends will be received Tuesday from 5 to 8 p.m. in the JOHN SYKA FUNERAL HOME INC., 833 Kennedy Drive, Ambridge, Pa. Due to COVID 19 restrictions, only 25 people are permitted in the funeral home at a time which includes the family. The family respectfully asks that those attending visitation be brief in paying their respects to allow others the same privilege.

Funeral services and interment will be private. Online condolences may be made at www.sykafuneralhome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
John Syka Funeral Home, Inc.
833 Kennedy Drive
Ambridge, PA 15003
(724) 266-2150
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by John Syka Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved