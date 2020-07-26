1/1
Sydney J. Brayshaw
Formerly of Aliquippa

Sydney J. Brayshaw, 86, formerly of Aliquippa and Negley, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. She had been a resident of Beaver Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Aliquippa.

Sydney was the daughter of the late Frank and Olive Hall and grew up in Aliquippa. She worked for a number of years at the Chippewa KMart, was an avid quilter and seamstress, and enjoyed photography.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William F. Brayshaw on June 25, 2007; a daughter and son-in-law, Jacqueline and Dominic LaSassa; and a brother, William Hall.

She is survived by her children, Tony (Marie) Byrne, Darlene (Steve) Yount, Ted (Deb) Stevens, and Charlotte (Dave) McLauglin; numerous grandchildren and several great-grandchildren, all of whom she adored; a sister, Sally Colonna; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Due to the coronavirus, no services will be held at this time.

Arrangements entrusted to SIMPSON FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, 1119 Washington Ave., Monaca, (724) 728-4000. To share online condolences, light a memorial candle, add photos, and other information, please visit her permanent memorial at simpsonfuneralhome.com.




Published in The Beaver County Times on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
