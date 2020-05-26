Home

Sylvia A. Sanner

Sylvia A. Sanner

Beaver Falls

Sylvia Ada Sanner, age 86, of Beaver Falls, Pa., passed away on Friday, May 22, 2020, at Good Samaritan Hospice.

She was born April 19, 1934, in Rochester, Pa., to the late Joseph and Evelyn (Graham) Spratley.

She is survived by her children, Harper (Sheila) Sanner, Jr. of East Palestine, Ohio, Rose Sampson of Pittsburgh, Pa., Donna Metcalf of Beaver Falls, Pa., and Mary Sanner Mendenhall of Patterson Twp., Pa.; five grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and siblings, Gloria Moorehouse of Rochester, Albert Spratley of Ellwood City, Robert "Bobby" Spratley of Freedom and William (Billy) Spratley, New Galilee.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Harper Sanner, Sr.; daughter, Linda Sue Sanner; and siblings, Evelyn Gossenhofen, George Spratley, Maryann Zurrilo, Izzy Spratley, Betty Corgen, Joseph Spratley, Edith Davidson, Barbara Spooner and Marian Vogel.

A private visitation and service will be held at CAMPBELL'S BEAVER FALLS FUNERAL HOME, 14th Street and Eighth Avenue, www.campbellfuneralhomes.com.

Private interment will take place at Sylvania Hills Memorial Park.

Condolences may be left online atwww.campbellfuneralhomes.com


Published in The Beaver County Times on May 26, 2020
